WOMEN GROUPS TAKE FIGHT TO CHIWENGA

Women rights defenders are convening a virtual indaba tomorrow to deliberate on the continuous harassment and alleged abuse of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa Chiwenga, by the former military boss.
Marry, who is facing charges of attempting to kill Chiwenga
, has allegedly been blocked from receiving treatment outside Zimbabwe for a
life threatening ailment by the VP after their marriage broke down.
A visibly sick Marry has been a subject of pity from across
the political divide though Zanu PF and government have chosen to remain mum on
the issue insisting this was a private matter.
Marry says President
Emmerson Mnangagwa and first lady Auxillia have let her down by not intervening
in the fight with her estranged husband.
She lost custody of her three minor children after
Chiwenga, who also doubles up as Health and Child Care minister, appealed
against an earlier judgement in her favour.
Chiwenga argued his ex-wife was not mentally fit and was a
drug addict.
Human rights defenders have since organised the virtual discussion under the Women’s
Academy for Leadership (Walpe) banner to debate the Marry “abuse” issue.
The discussion will feature known human rights defenders,
including Margaret Mutsamvi (gender rights advocate, Sitabile Dewa (human
rights defender), Samkeliso Tshuma (women’s rights expert), Maxine Chisweto (a
lawyer) and prominent author Tsitsi Dangarembga and will be hosted under the
theme: Women’s human rights are a yardstick of national progress: A case of
Marry Chiwenga.
The rights’ defenders have also started a #JusticeforMarry
campaign to fight against the decision that denies her access to medical
attention outside the country while her health continues to deteriorate.
Marry, who suffers from lymphoedema, has had her
applications for release of her passport to seek medical attention outside the
country dismissed by the courts.
The opposition MDC Alliance also weighed in on the Chiwenga
has wife saga.
“The MDC Alliance assembly of women notes with concern the
increased incidences of gender based violence that has become the hallmark of
Mnangagwa’s government.
“The most recent example of the regime’s toxic culture of
abusing women and weaponising the law against them is the harassment and
torture of Marry Chiwenga, estranged wife of VP Chiwenga,” MDC Alliance
assembly of women spokesperson Barbara Tanyanyiwa said.
She said Mubaiwa was a victim of people settling political
scores and that should not be tolerated as she continues to suffer.
Marry was on Friday remanded to tomorrow when the latest
medical report on her mental state to stand trial will be presented in court.
She filed an application to stop her trial, saying she was
not fit to stand trial citing ill-health. Standard
