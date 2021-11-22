VOTER REGISTRATION SUSPENDED

THE suspension of the December 6 voter registration blitz by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has raised concern amid suspicion that it could be the work of a hidden political hand meant to block unregistered youths from participating in the upcoming by-elections.
Zimbabwe is expected to hold by-elections in the first
quarter of 2022, and harmonised elections the following year that are being
touted as watershed.
Zec previously announced that it would begin a voter
registration blitz next month, but on November 17, a memo by the electoral
management body seen by NewsDay announced the suspension of the exercise.
Although no further details were given on the suspension of
the exercise, electoral watchdog, Election Resource Centre (ERC) and political
analysts raised concern, saying the cancellation could be meant to block youths
from registering to vote following a massive campaign by the civic society and
the opposition to get young people to register to vote ahead of the 2023
elections.
“Please be advised that the mobile biometric voter
registration exercise, which was scheduled for December 6, 2021, has been
rescheduled to a later date to be announced in due course,” a statement
addressed to the executive directors and deputy directors from the commission’s
acting chief executive officer Jane Chigidji read in part.
However, the commission further stated that the current
enumeration area-to-polling area alignment and alpha list updating exercise
will continue as per schedule.
ERC said the suspension of voter registration would be a
missed opportunity to register new voters.
“ERC notes with dismay at the postponement of the voter
registration blitz scheduled to begin on December 6, 2021, which was aimed at
addressing under-registration and affording new voters, who have turned 18, a
chance to register.
“Voter registration is arguably one of the most important
pre-election activities as it ensures equitable participation in elections,
enhances voter turnout and impacts on the delimitation of constituency
boundaries,” the ERC statement read.
The election lobby group said COVID-19 had already brought
problems to the administration of voter registration and the country could not
afford to take any more chances on the matter.
“With murmurs of a (COVID-19) fourth wave hitting Zimbabwe
after the festive period, the postponement of the December voter registration
blitz is a missed opportunity,” ERC said.
It said the voter registration blitz was an opportunity for
Zec to take advantage of the low COVID-19 infection rates, implement and test
the effectiveness of their COVID-19 policy on electoral activities and overcome
the challenges induced by the pandemic.
Political analyst Rashweat Mukundu said the move by Zec to
cancel voter registration was a clear indication of a sinister agenda by the
electoral commission’s suspected handlers.
“It confirms the concerns of the opposition and civic
society and lack of trust that the public has on Zec,” Mukundu said.
“The postponement is part of the political manipulation and
an intention to suppress the vote, especially the youth vote, and there has
been a lot of vibe, especially on social media mainly by opposition parties for
young people to vote. Zanu PF is very much aware that this registration
process, especially for young people will not turn out in its favour at the
ballot.
“So, the intention is to make an announcement intended to
pacify the opposition, civic society and the international community and renege
on those promises. It is a clear indication that Zec is not independent in its
planning and thinking, and was likely getting instructions from somewhere on
how to act. Without a coherent response and explanation on why it is doing
this, we can certainly see the political manipulation from especially Zanu PF,”
he said.
Zanu PF acting spokesperson Mike Bimha was not picking
calls last night, but MDC Alliance deputy party spokesperson Gift Ostallos
Siziba said his party would issue a statement on the issue today.
The suspension of the voter registration came as the
opposition has raised concern on the attitude of the electoral commission in
its discharge of electoral duties. The MDC Alliance also raised concern over
arrests of party supporters conducting voter registration campaigns across the
country.
Over the weekend, six MDC Alliance supporters were arrested
in Epworth and are expected to appear in court today. Their lawyer, Darlington
Marange said police initially wanted to charge them for unlawful gathering, but
changed to assault.
“They are changing goalposts; they initially said they
wanted to charge them for unlawful gathering, but have changed,” he said.
In June, three MDC Alliance Bulawayo youths were arrested
conducting a door-to-door voter registration campaign, while over 70 opposition
supporters were arrested in Chitungwiza in October undertaking the same
exercise.
On the arrest of the six in Epworth on Sunday, MDC Alliance
chairperson for Harare province Wellington Chikombo said: “The police have
decided to be co-opted into the Zanu PF system and, therefore, abdicating their
responsibility by acting as an appendage of this party. They must follow the
law and ensure they uphold the Constitution without fear or favour.” Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment