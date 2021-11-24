UZ STUDENT ACCOMMODATION SCAM : EMPLOYEE NABBED

A UNIVERSITY of Zimbabwe (UZ) employee has been arraigned before Harare Magistrates Court for fraudulently allocating accommodation to students at a cost of between US$40 and US$60 per head.

Martin Magomana (36) appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi charged with unauthorised access or use of the UZ computer network.

He was released on $5 000 bail and remanded to January 19 next year.

The complainant is the UZ represented by Stanley Gorejena, the student residential and logistical services officer.

The court heard that Magomana unlawfully entered the UZ online accommodation facility and used the credentials of one K Tsimba to allocate accommodation to 64 students at a fee.

The offence came to light when a student Adrian Ngwenya, who was allocated a room by Magomana requested confirmation from the UZ accommodation officer.

After investigations, it was established that the student was fraudulently allocated accommodation, including 63 other students. Newsday