UK DEMANDS PROBE INTO DEATH OF MDC ACTIVIST

THE British embassy in Harare has called for an investigation into the fatal assault of MDC Alliance activist Nyasha Zhambe Mawere by suspected Zanu PF supporters in Masvingo two months ago.
Mawere succumbed to injuries sustained when Zanu PF
activists assaulted him during MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s
meet-the-people tour of Masvingo in October. He was buried over the weekend.
“Concerned by reports of the death of Zimbabwe opposition supporter Nyasha Zhambe Mawere. Important that there is a full police investigation into this incident, in line with Zimbabwe’s Constitution and law,” the British embassy said yesterday.
The call for an investigation into Mawere’s death follow
concerns by human rights defenders over an upsurge in politically-motivated
violence allegedly perpetrated by Zanu PF activists.
On Monday, suspected ruling party members in a Zanu PF
Insiza North-branded vehicle were captured on video attacking a motorist in
Bulawayo.
In the video, the Zanu PF mob is seen assaulting a motorist
in a case of road rage. The victim was rescued by passers-by.
Zanu PF acting spokesperson Mike Bimha said he was not
aware of the incident.
“I am not aware of the alleged violent attack. But Zanu PF
does not condone violence,” Bimha said.
Human Rights Watch Southern Africa director Dewa Mavhinga
said the attack undermined the rule of law and called for thorough
investigations.
“Zanu PF activists’ brazen attack of a man in Bulawayo
severely undermine the rule of law and human rights,” Mavhinga said.
“The police should move in to arrest the thugs and have
them prosecuted. No one is above the law, those Zanu PF thugs in Bulawayo
cannot be allowed to take the law into their own hands and turn Zimbabwe into a
jungle of lawlessness.”
Legal expert Tawanda Mapuranga said: “Law enforcement
officers should not delay bringing to book criminals who are wantonly attacking
people.” Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment