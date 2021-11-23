TWO TODDLERS SUFFOCATE IN KOMBI

Two toddlers at a Chiredzi Creche are said to have died this afternoon after the owner of the school allegedly left them locked in a kombi when the maximum temperature in the town today was around 32 degrees Celcius.

The children were allegedly left in the kombi in the morning and found dead at around 1 pm. The incident happened at D970 Westwood Chiredzi where the Creche is located, said sources told The Mirror.

Masvingo Police spokesperson, Kudakwashe Dhewa said he is yet to get details of the story.

The Mirror could not establish the name of the crèche.

Zhuwakinah Javangwe who is said to be the owner of the crèche could not be reached for comment as her phone was not reachable.

However, her husband Kennedy Javangwe confirmed the tragedy. “Yes, I can confirm that such an accident occurred but it involved my wife. I am not in a position to give details at the moment,” said Javangwe.

The sources said four toddlers who are all below the age of five were locked up in a kombi in the morning resulting in two of them succumbing to the searing heat. The owner is said to have only returned to the vehicle in the afternoon where he found two of the kids dead.

While the maximum temperature was at around 32 degrees, temperatures inside a locked kombi will be worse.

Some sources said Zhuwakinya forgot the toddlers in the vehicle while others alleged that they were locked inside the car for being troublesome. The Mirror could not establish whether the crèche is registered or not. Masvingo Mirror