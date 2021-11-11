TWO MEN PEEING IN THE BUSH SHOT DEAD

Two men were shot dead while relieving themselves in separate incidents in Gweru and Kadoma, while a body of another man was found with gunshot wounds along the Limpopo River in Beitbridge.
Police say investigations on the cases are in progress.
In Gweru, the man was shot on the back while relieving
himself in a bushy area near a friend’s house, while in the Kadoma incident,
the man was found dead by his wife who had left him relieving himself along a
dusty road.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the cases.
“Police are appealing for information which may assist in
the investigation of a murder case which occurred at Mandindindi Village,
Chiundura, on November 6, 2021 at 10pm,” he said.
“A male adult was shot on the back while relieving himself
in a bush close to his friend’s homestead where they were drinking beer.”
Asst Comm Nyathi said police in Kadoma are also
investigating a murder case in which Cosmas Kariya (36) was found dead by his
wife Trish Dzowa (32) on November 7 along a dusty road near Mayflower Primary
School.
“The victim was attacked by unknown assailants after his
wife who was accompanying him left him behind relieving himself as they were
walking home from a live band performance at Dzete Bar,” he said.
“The body of the victim was found with deep cuts on the
head and thigh.
“Anyone with information to contact any nearest police
station.”
Police are also investigating circumstances surrounding the
murder case which occurred in Beitbridge where the body of a man was found at
the confluence of Limpopo and Mzingwane rivers.
The body had a gunshot wound on the back, swollen face and
some blisters.
A 9mm live round, 5x9mm spent cartridges, flick knife and a
torch were recovered at the scene. The body was taken to Beitbridge Hospital
for post-mortem.
Police are appealing for information which may lead to the
arrest of the suspect and assist in the identification of the body.
In Masvingo, police arrested a suspected mentally
challenged man, Robson Harry (49), for a murder case in which he struck his
uncle, Clever Harry (69), with a solar panel on the chest on November 7 at
Mhinde Village, Zimuto.
The victim died while admitted to Masvingo Provincial
Hospital on November 8.
The suspect became violent and ran away from a family
gathering convened to discuss his mental health.
In Kariba, police arrested Perfect Kembo Lembani (23) in
connection with a murder case in which he stabbed Stephan Mutematsaka (32) with
a knife on the chest and abdomen on October 30 at Ndomo Fishing Camp.
This was after Mutematsaka consumed Lembani’s maheu without
consent.
Mutematsaka died on November 8 whilst admitted to
Parirenyatwa Hospital. Herald
