TWO GIRLS STAB RIVAL TO DEATH OVER BOYFRIEND

POLICE in Nkayi, Matabeleland North have arrested two girls for allegedly fatally stabbing a fellow pupil with a kitchen knife following a misunderstanding over a boyfriend.

Buhlebenkosi Moyo (15) of Mawala village in Ngwaladi area, Gwelutshena under Chief Sikhobokhobo died on the spot following the attack

The first accused is a 16-year-old girl and she got the kitchen knife from her 14-year-old cousin who is the second accused in the matter.

The pair’s identities have been withheld for ethical reasons as they are juveniles.

The accused are assisting police with investigations pending appearance in court for murder, said Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda.

“On the 28th of October around 1pm, the first accused approached Buhlebenkosi Moyo at Thokozani Secondary School grounds and a misunderstanding ensued between the two over a boyfriend. On the same date at around 2pm, the first accused went to her cousin, the second accused and informed her about her misunderstanding with the deceased,” said Insp Banda.

He said the second accused gave a kitchen knife to her cousin at around 4pm but it’s not clear where she got the weapon.

The first accused hid the knife in her school uniform. When school dismissed, the two girls allegedly waylaid the now deceased.

The two confronted the deceased as she was walking home with her friend. The second accused and deceased’s friend watched as the two fought.

Insp Banda said the first accused allegedly drew a knife and stabbed the deceased twice.

“The accused drew a kitchen knife from her waist and stabbed Buhlebenkosi once on the left palm and once on the nose. Buhlebenkosi escaped and fled from the scene with the accused in pursuit,” he said.

Insp Banda said after running for about 25 metres, Buhlebenkosi stopped and the two started pelting each other with stones.

The first accused advanced and they fought again resulting in the now deceased picking up a log which she used to hit her rival.

“The accused stabbed the now deceased again once on the left arm and on the left breast. Buhlebenkosi escaped and fled but ran for about 100 metres before she collapsed and died,” said Insp Banda.

Onlookers rushed to inform a villager, Mr Nicholas Ngwenya who rushed to scene and found the deceased lying facing upwards with blood clots on the nose, two deep wounds on the left breast and on the left arm.

The deceased’s school uniform was drenched in blood Mr Ngwenya reported the matter to the police.

The body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for a postmortem. The knife handle was recovered but the blade was not recovered.

Meanwhile, Insp Banda appealed to members of the public not to use violence as a way of resolving disputes.

He implored members of the public to always engage third parties for arbitration when faced with problems. Chronicle