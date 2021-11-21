TUKU SHOES TOO BIG : SELMOR



SELMOR Mtukudzi, daughter to the late music icon and national hero, Dr Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi, has vowed to keep her father’s legacy alive through fresh compositions that carry the departed singer’s trademark touch.

The songbird launched her seventh studio album, “Ndangwara”, at a strictly-by-invite dinner held in Harare on Thursday, before the album was officially unveiled to the public the following day.

Speaking to The Sunday Mail Society, Selmor said the nine-track album was heavily inspired by the late music superstar.

“This new offering is a carbon copy of my father’s work. I am pulling all stops to make sure that we keep his legacy and genre alive,” she said.

She, however, was quick to plead with fans not to compare her with the departed legend.

“To be honest, the shoes left by Dr Tuku are way too big. Many other musicians and myself cannot easily fill them, if at all we can. But, I am trying day and night to match the set standards. I hope one day, through the name of Jesus Christ, I will make the grade.”

The musician said she is aiming for excellence despite the numerous challenges she currently faces in her music career.

Some of the tracks on the album include “Ndangwara”, “Haisi Nyore”, “Bvubvuru Bvubvuru” and “Pfuma Yevana”.

“Female artistes are often underrated. This might be the reason why some people think I cannot fill the void left by my father. I will not say much, but will only let my work do the talking,” she said.

“At times we face changes as we go about our music business, but we simply persevere.”

Last year, she released “Dehwe reNzou”, which received positive rave reviews from music critics. The Steve Dyer Tribe Studio produced 11-track album captured the singer’s feelings and thoughts before and after her father’s demise.

Some of the tracks featured on the project included “Zvine Basa Rei?” the title track “Dehwe reNzou” and “Mandidzimbira”.

Zimdancehall chanter Guspy Warrior has released a 12-track gospel-laden album.

Simply titled “Emmanuel”, the reggae-gospel album has left the singer’s fans as well as fellow musicians puzzled.

“Asi makuita zve gospel here, tibudireyi pachena tizive,” commented one of his fans only identified as DJ Towers.

King Shaddy, his fellow Zimdancehall artiste, said: “Mukoma Guspy, mavakuita zve church, you are following your father’s DNA (sic).”

However, Guspy Warrior told The Sunday Mail Society that the album was a dedication to his father Mechanic Manyeruke, who recently retired from music.

“My intention was to give a warm farewell to my father, who retired from music after over three decades in the industry,” explained Guspy.

“I have no intention of abandoning hardcore Zimdancehall. It is what I love and know best.”

Mechanic Manyeruke (71) said he was appreciative of his son’s gesture.

“I am now tired and need to rest . . . I want to thank my son for showing me this kind of love and honour. It means a lot,” he said.

Zimdancehall sensation Seh Calaz, real name Tawanda Mumanyi, and the charismatic prophet-cum-music promoter, Passion Java, are at “war”.

Seh Calaz recently dropped his new album titled “Bvopfiro Pariro” with tracks like “Hatibvume Kupusa” and “It’s Okay It’s Okay” being some of the outstanding compositions.

However, it is the track “Hatibvume Kupusa” that seems to have sparked friction between the two.

The song is more of a direct attack, rather response, to Java who is well known for making the “bvuma kupusiswa” chant.

Initially, Java appeared to have a soft spot for Seh Calaz’s new release. But that has changed now.

“What is ‘Bvopfiro Pariro?’ Mukoma wangu apa wakashaya, ndosaka usina ma views because hapana anoda kuterera mbodza idzi,” commented Java on his Facebook page.

The statement infuriated the chanter.

“Mukuru, ma ghetto youths are tired ne pride dzenyu. Hapana kana anokuda kuno; vanhu vanokudira mari chete. Huya usina uone kuti pane anokuda here,” said Calaz in his response on social media.

The comic Java swiftly countered, saying: “Inini handikwatiswe nema ghetto youths, ndokukoporayi mese, musatambe neni.”

Could this be a marketing gimmick for Seh Calaz’s new album? Only time will tell.

However, speaking in an interview, the “Mabhanditi” singer said he resents people that have no respect for ghetto youths.

“Passion (Java) should come to the ghetto and apologise otherwise we will fire salvos at him.” Sunday Mail