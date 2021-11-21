TUKU SHOES TOO BIG : SELMOR

SELMOR Mtukudzi, daughter to the late music icon and national hero, Dr Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi, has vowed to keep her father’s legacy alive through fresh compositions that carry the departed singer’s trademark touch.
The songbird launched her seventh studio album, “Ndangwara”,
at a strictly-by-invite dinner held in Harare on Thursday, before the album was
officially unveiled to the public the following day.
Speaking to The Sunday Mail Society, Selmor said the
nine-track album was heavily inspired by the late music superstar.
“This new offering is a carbon copy of my father’s work. I
am pulling all stops to make sure that we keep his legacy and genre alive,” she
said.
She, however, was quick to plead with fans not to compare
her with the departed legend.
“To be honest, the shoes left by Dr Tuku are way too big.
Many other musicians and myself cannot easily fill them, if at all we can. But,
I am trying day and night to match the set standards. I hope one day, through
the name of Jesus Christ, I will make the grade.”
The musician said she is aiming for excellence despite the
numerous challenges she currently faces in her music career.
Some of the tracks on the album include “Ndangwara”, “Haisi
Nyore”, “Bvubvuru Bvubvuru” and “Pfuma Yevana”.
“Female artistes are often underrated. This might be the
reason why some people think I cannot fill the void left by my father. I will
not say much, but will only let my work do the talking,” she said.
“At times we face changes as we go about our music
business, but we simply persevere.”
Last year, she released “Dehwe reNzou”, which received
positive rave reviews from music critics. The Steve Dyer Tribe Studio produced
11-track album captured the singer’s feelings and thoughts before and after her
father’s demise.
Some of the tracks featured on the project included “Zvine
Basa Rei?” the title track “Dehwe reNzou” and “Mandidzimbira”.
Zimdancehall chanter Guspy Warrior has released a 12-track
gospel-laden album.
Simply titled “Emmanuel”, the reggae-gospel album has left
the singer’s fans as well as fellow musicians puzzled.
“Asi makuita zve gospel here, tibudireyi pachena tizive,”
commented one of his fans only identified as DJ Towers.
King Shaddy, his fellow Zimdancehall artiste, said: “Mukoma
Guspy, mavakuita zve church, you are following your father’s DNA (sic).”
However, Guspy Warrior told The Sunday Mail Society that
the album was a dedication to his father Mechanic Manyeruke, who recently
retired from music.
“My intention was to give a warm farewell to my father, who
retired from music after over three decades in the industry,” explained Guspy.
“I have no intention of abandoning hardcore Zimdancehall.
It is what I love and know best.”
Mechanic Manyeruke (71) said he was appreciative of his
son’s gesture.
“I am now tired and need to rest . . . I want to thank my
son for showing me this kind of love and honour. It means a lot,” he said.
Zimdancehall sensation Seh Calaz, real name Tawanda
Mumanyi, and the charismatic prophet-cum-music promoter, Passion Java, are at
“war”.
Seh Calaz recently dropped his new album titled “Bvopfiro
Pariro” with tracks like “Hatibvume Kupusa” and “It’s Okay It’s Okay” being
some of the outstanding compositions.
However, it is the track “Hatibvume Kupusa” that seems to
have sparked friction between the two.
The song is more of a direct attack, rather response, to
Java who is well known for making the “bvuma kupusiswa” chant.
Initially, Java appeared to have a soft spot for Seh
Calaz’s new release. But that has changed now.
“What is ‘Bvopfiro Pariro?’ Mukoma wangu apa wakashaya,
ndosaka usina ma views because hapana anoda kuterera mbodza idzi,” commented
Java on his Facebook page.
The statement infuriated the chanter.
“Mukuru, ma ghetto youths are tired ne pride dzenyu. Hapana
kana anokuda kuno; vanhu vanokudira mari chete. Huya usina uone kuti pane
anokuda here,” said Calaz in his response on social media.
The comic Java swiftly countered, saying: “Inini
handikwatiswe nema ghetto youths, ndokukoporayi mese, musatambe neni.”
Could this be a marketing gimmick for Seh Calaz’s new
album? Only time will tell.
However, speaking in an interview, the “Mabhanditi” singer
said he resents people that have no respect for ghetto youths.
“Passion (Java) should come to the ghetto and apologise
otherwise we will fire salvos at him.” Sunday Mail
0 comments:
Post a Comment