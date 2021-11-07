TOP SA POST FOR MUTAMBARA

FORMER deputy prime minister Arthur Mutambara has been appointed executive director and full professor of the Institute for the Future of Knowledge (IFK) at the University of Johannesburg.
The IFK is a cross-disciplinary ecosystem — an
epistemological interface between the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and
the Humanities.
The IFK comprises six research groups; Data Science Across
Disciplines (DSAD), Decentralised Artificial Intelligence and Control Systems
(DAICS), Metaphysics and Machines (MnM), the Future of Health (FoH), Green
Futures (GF) and the Future of Diplomacy (FoD).
The robotics professor is also expected to steer the
establishment of the DAICS research group.
Further research areas Mutambara will champion at the IFK include
law and technology, digital sovereignty, the future of work, AI and medicine,
climate change and 4IR, new ontology (post Humanism) and the Unified Theory of
Everything.
“Today’s global problems, challenges and ambitions are
complex and interconnected. They cannot be solved in the traditional academic
silos but through a multidisciplinary ecosystem approach,” Mutambara is quoted
saying on the UJ website.
“It cannot be business as usual in the academy. Equally
critical, the products of Higher Education — the graduates — must go through
blended learning and be capable of critical and structured thinking.
“They must master how to think and develop problem-solving
capacity anchored in multidisciplinary ecosystem thinking.
“The students must learn how to learn. They must acquire
specific and key competencies and capabilities that will make them employable.”
Mutambara is expected to lead UJ’s future-oriented research
in South Africa, the continent and globally.
His other areas of consultancy, research and advisory work
to private and public entities include the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR)
and corresponding technological advancements in the areas of distributed
networks, AI, automation and instrumentation; thriving under and beyond
Covid-19; and mechatronics, robotics and controls.
As an academic, Mutambara has lectured in UJ’s mechanical
engineering and electrical and
electronic engineering departments, where he has received outstanding reviews
from both students and peers.
In 2007, Mutambara was accorded the World Economic Forum
Young Global Leader status.
From 2015 to 2017, Mutambara was the president of the
African News Agency (ANA) where his primary mandate included media technology
innovation, digital platform development, and harnessing social media tools.
