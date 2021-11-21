TILL OPERATORS BEAT MAN TO DEATH OVER MAZOE

A Bulawayo man was allegedly beaten to death by till operators from a local supermarket who accused him of stealing a Mazoe orange crush drink.
Mutuma Mbewe (22) of Old Pumula was allegedly fatally
assaulted by Thabo Dube(19) , Pride Magutshwa(23) and Ngonidzashe Mukonyora
(29) who had effected a citizen arrest.
The trio are till operators at Hamara supermarket in Pumula
East where the Mazoe was allegedly stolen.
They assaulted the deceased before surrendering him to the
police when he complained of abdominal pains. He was taken to Mpilo Hospital
where he died.
Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga
Msebele said: “On November 17 at 9:30 am, the trio were at work when Mbewe
entered Hamara shop and took 2×2 litres of Mazoe Orange crush drink and hid
them in his jacket.’’
He was apprehended by the till operators who went on to
beat him up. Standard
