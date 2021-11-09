THREE SEKE CHILDREN BURN TO DEATH

Three children aged 16, 11 and 8 of the Hwiridza family under chief Seke were burnt beyond recognition after the hut they were sleeping in caught fire, killing them instantly.

The trio named Anesu (16), Kundai(11) and Tadiwa (8) all-male were sleeping in their thatched hut when it caught fire during the early hours of today.

The origin of the fire is not yet known but allegations are that it was a veld fire that torched the roof of the hut.

It is reported that efforts by villagers and relatives to rescue the trio were in vain after they failed to break down the door. The trio’s parents were not at home when the tragedy struck.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the sad incident to The Herald during a telephone interview.

“The remains of the deceased have been conveyed to Chitungwiza Hospital for postmortem. We are currently conducting investigations into this sad incident.” Herald