TENDER CHEATS TO BE BLACKLISTED

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is looking at blacklisting tender cheats despite improvements in the processes that have seen all suppliers having to be vetted before they are allowed to bid on tenders.
Some suppliers fail to deliver goods and services to public
entities after winning a tender and being paid.
ZACC’s new thrust is to stop these businesses ever getting
another public-sector tender
In terms of the current law, a company can only be barred
from participating in tenders because of insolvency.
However, ZACC has noted with concern that the same
fraudsters continue committing further offences in the public sector.
In an interview, Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane, who is
responsible for compliance and systems at ZACC, said efforts were being made to
at least lobby for a statutory instrument barring known unscrupulous suppliers
from getting more tenders and if all goes well, such tainted firms should be
barred from next year.
“As ZACC, we are going after those unscrupulous suppliers
who failed to deliver despite receiving payment. There are a number of such
companies that have ripped off not only one parastatal, but many.
“We know these companies and we are compiling a list to
ensure they are barred from participating in future tenders. If it means
lobbying for a statutory instrument empowering us to effect the ban, we will do
so,” she said.
Procurement rules, according to ZACC, were flouted the most
during the Covid-19 period where sometimes short-cuts were taken in the name of
responding to an emergency.
The procurement rules were not followed at the height of
the Covid-19 pandemic and a number of suppliers were implicated in the
scandals.
“Some have been arrested over tender scandals, but some
cases are still being investigated,” said Comm Mlobane.
Meanwhile, ZACC has introduced integrity committees to
fight corruption at institutional level.
At least 26 parastatals or companies where the State has a
significant shareholding were selected to participate in a pilot project in
which the entities are expected to set up integrity committees and submit the
names to ZACC ahead of a mass swearing in ceremony by year end.
The committees will, among others, promote due diligence in
the tender processes to curb corruption and unethical conduct.
The selected companies and other entities include: Zimbabwe
Newspapers, ZimParks, CMED Private Limited, Printflow, Rural Electrification
Agency (REA), TelOne, Allied Timbers, National
Oil Infrastructure
Company (NOIC), Tobacco Industry Marketing Board (TIMB), ZESA Holdings,
Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa), Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation
(ZBC), Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara), Zimbabwe Schools
Examinations Council (Zimsec), Health Services Board (HSB), Zimbabwe United
Passenger Company (Zupco), Environmental Management Agency (EMA), Zimbabwe
Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE), Agricultural Rural Development Authority
(ARDA), National Pharmaceutical Company of Zimbabwe (NATPHARM), Agricultural
Marketing Authority (AMA), Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ), Grain
Marketing Board and the National Social Security Authority (NSSA).
Comm Mlobane said Printflow was the first to set up a
five-member committee a fortnight ago, followed by Zinwa which established an
11-member committee this week.
More parastatals and companies with significant State
ownership now await approval from their boards to establish the committees and
send the lists to the anti-graft body.
The establishment of integrity committees has been
identified as one of the most effective ways to facilitate stakeholder
participation in the anti-corruption drive.
Zambia, Tanzania and Namibia have successfully introduced
integrity committees which are producing positive results in the anti-graft
fight. Treasury is offering financial support for the programme.
According to ZACC, the number of public institutions participating
in the project is expected to rise to 250 by the end of next year. Herald
