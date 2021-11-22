TEEN STEALS FIVE KOMBIs

AN 18-year-old Mukoba boy is languishing in prison for stealing five commuter omnibuses and goods from cars.
Amos Chivende was recently arrested, convicted and
sentenced to 35 years’ imprisonment for five counts of theft of motor vehicles
and two counts of theft from motor vehicle cases.
Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID)
spokesperson, Detective Inspector Portia Chinho said from 8 to 13 November
2021, Amos had been targeting vehicles and commuter omnibuses parked outside
homes around Mkoba suburbs in Gweru.
“He would use duplicate keys to open car doors, start the
engines and steal the vehicles,” said Det Insp Chinho.
“On 8 November 2021 at around 0025 hours, the accused
person proceeded to one of the complainants’ house, used a duplicate key to
open a parked Toyota Hiace and drove away.
“He later on dumped the vehicle after it developed a
mechanical fault.
“Using the same modus operandi, the accused person also
stole another Toyota Hiace on November 09, 2021.
“In one of the theft from car cases, the accused person
stole property from complainant’s parked Honda Fit after using duplicate keys
to unlock.
“On 13 November 2021 at around 0300 hours, accused person
stole a Honda Odyssey and drove away.
“An alert resident spotted the stolen vehicle between Mkoba
21 and Woodlands, Gweru and alerted the police leading to the arrest of the
accused person and the subsequent recovery of the stolen vehicle.
“Upon search, the accused person was found in possession of
various duplicate keys.
“Further interviews led to the recovery of another stolen
motor vehicle and various property,” said Det Insp Chinho.
Amos was among 159 children behind bars, at least by Friday
at Young Offenders Prison with a holding capacity of 450 where he is serving
his sentence and was counted among 18 dangerous criminals.
Amos opened up to H-Metro that he is not licensed to drive
and regrets dodging school and disobeying his mother.
“It is better to die than growing old serving a sentence in
prison,” said Amos.
“The sentence was too harsh considering my age and this is
the end of my life.
“I regret my actions, I used to dodge school lessons and
disobeying my mother.
“I left my mother in Chirumhanzu and started working at a
car wash in Mukoba.
“Motorists would leave their vehicles for cleaning and I
took opportunity to drive some of the vehicles.
“I am not licensed to drive but with the influence of friends I started engaging in illegal activities.
“Crime does not pay.
I am failing to accept losing my freedom and am now behind bars, my
tears are not drying daily for the four days I have been in this prison,” said
Amos. H Metro
