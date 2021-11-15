TEEN MISSING SINCE OCTOBER

Police in Kwekwe are hunting for an 18-year-old girl who has been missing since October.
Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperon, Assistant
Inspector Ethel Mukwende said the girl, Tanaka Shumba was last seen on 21
October, 2021 at her parents’ Chikago plot in Kwekwe and her wherabouts have
remained a mystery.
“We therefore appeal to members of the public who might
have information on her whereabouts to approach any nearest police
station,”said Assistant Insp Mukwende. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment