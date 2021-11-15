SOCIALITE, THIEVING FORMER LANDLORD LOCK HORNS IN COURT

THE case involving popular social media personality, Luminitsa Kimberly Jemwa and her former landlord, Kundai Muradzikwa is back in court today.
Muradzikwa, who is on free bail, is accused of stealing
cash and jewellery worth US$152 000 from Lumi.
Last month, Muradzikwa appeared before magistrate Dennis
Mangosi charged with unlawful entry and he was granted free bail after the
court noted that he was coming from home instead of police custody.
According to the state case, Muradzikwa allegedly took door
keys from Lumi’s domestic worker entered the home and stole the cash and goods.
Muradzikwa allegedly ordered the domestic worker to vacate
the place accusing Lumi of delaying in paying rentals and related bills.
It is claimed that on entering Lumi’s lodgings along
Quinnington Road in Borrowdale Brooke, Muradzikwa stole money amounting to
US$32 000, two watches and jewellery, all valued at US$152 000.
It is claimed Muradzikwa called Lumi telling her that the
domestic worker had stolen from the house and left.
Lumi, who is based in South Africa, then lodged a report
leading to the arrest of the domestic worker and Muradzikwa.
Meanwhile, the domestic worker also filed a complaint
against Borrowdale Police Station officers who allegedly released Muradzikwa
following alleged interference by his mother, Grace Muradzikwa.
According to the affidavit, Muradzikwa’s mother allegedly
threatened to report the officers to Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga
if they did not release him.
“The accused person, Kundai Muradzikwa, seized the keys
from the maid and ordered the maid to vacate the premises because her boss had
delayed paying rent by six days in the absence of the complainant. The accused
person unlawfully entered the complainant’s home without her knowledge or
approval and stole complainant’s money amounting to US$32 000 cash, two Rolex
watches, gold and diamond jewellery, clothes and bags valued at US$152 000,” an
investigating officer handling the case, wrote.
“Witness statement confirming that the accused person
ordered the maid to vacate the place and handover the keys to him. Accused
person was in possession of complainant’s household keys during the time in
which the money was stolen…
“. . . the accused person entered the com- plaint’s bedroom
where the money was and took photographs and sent to the complainant, saying
you can check your maid might have stolen some items from you.
“The accused’s mother already interrupted the
investigations by influencing the release of the accused person from the cells
in the night well after the release time had passed. Since then, the accused’s
mother prevented us from carrying searches at his place of residence and
influenced by being released from police custody within 2 hours of detention.
“The accused persons are facing serious offences, which if
convicted, will face a jail sentence and the state has a strong case against
this accused person, since he is the only person who entered the complainant’s
house and it is proved through investigation that the crime was carried out by
the accused person, since there is no break-in which took place.”
Anesu Chirenje prosecuted for the State. H Metro
