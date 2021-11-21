SK MOYO TO BE BURIED TODAY

A huge crowd is expected to converge at the National Heroes Acre to bid farewell to veteran politician and national hero Cde Simon Khaya Moyo.
Covid-19 regulations will be adhered to.
President Mnangagwa is expected to preside over the
proceedings.
Cde Khaya-Moyo, a former Zanu PF Politburo member, who has
been described by many as a true patriot, courageous and selfless freedom
fighter, succumbed to cancer last week at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo.
He was 76.
Cde Khaya Moyo was declared a national hero in recognition
of his contribution to the liberation and development of the country before and
after independence.
His body arrived in Harare on Saturday ahead of burial
today.
In an interview yesterday Home Affairs and Cultural
Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe confirmed that a huge number of mourners is
expected to attend the burial.
“Cde Khaya Moyo played a major role towards the development
of the country during and post-Independence, hence he deserves a befitting send
off. Each and every province is expected to have a representative but adhering
to Covid-19 protocols though the figures are declining,” said Minister Kazembe.
Permanent Secretary, Mr Aaron Nhepera said according to a
provisional burial programme, the body of the hero will leave One Commando for
burial at the National Shrine.
“We expect many people at the National Shrine. Covid-19
principles however will be applied. The body will leave One Commando for burial
at the Heroes Acre. Proceedings will start at 9.30,” he said.
Zanu PF Harare interim executive chairman Cde Goodwills
Masimirembwa said all was set for a befitting send off of the hero.
“We have secured 30 buses to ferry mourners to the National
Heroes Acre. We know people have the zeal to bury a national hero in the mould
of Cde Khaya Moyo. We are ready to go” said Cde Masimirembwa.
She said Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland
South provinces have also been provided with three buses to ferry 30 mourners
per each province to Harare to bid farewell to the hero.
Cde Khaya-Moyo, a career diplomat and former Cabinet
minister, was the Senator for Bulilima and Mangwe constituencies at the time of
his death.
He served his apprenticeship as a young political secretary
to the liberation struggle icon the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo during the
armed struggle.
At independence Cde Khaya Moyo started working in the
Ministry of Home Affairs as an assistant secretary and rose through the ranks
to a Cabinet minister and diplomat. Herald
