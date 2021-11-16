SK MOYO BURIAL : GOVT MEETS FAMILY



A High-powered Government delegation is today set to visit the family of the late national hero and liberation struggle stalwart Cde Simon Khaya Moyo at their home in Hillside suburb, Bulawayo.

During the meeting, there will be discussions and consultations on the burial date of the veteran nationalist who will be interred at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

Cde Khaya Moyo (76), described as a true patriot, courageous and selfless freedom fighter, succumbed to cancer on Sunday at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo.

He was declared a national hero on Monday in recognition of his contribution to the liberation of Zimbabwe.

In mourning Cde Khaya Moyo, President Mnangagwa said Cde Khaya Moyo distinguished himself as a true patriot, freedom fighter and a resourceful, versatile cadre beyond the onerous and risky chores of the liberation struggle which he embraced with selfless courage.

Cde Khaya Moyo was a diplomat and former Cabinet Minister, who served his apprenticeship as a young political secretary and long-time loyal personal aide to liberation struggle icon the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo during the armed struggle.

At the time of his death, Cde Khaya Moyo was a Zanu-PF Politburo member and the party’s national spokesperson as well as Senator for Bulilima and Mangwe constituencies.

Cde Khaya Moyo’s son, Langa Mandlenkosi yesterday evening said the burial date will be announced today after consultations with the Government.

“Nothing has been confirmed yet in terms of burial date and we will be able to announce the burial plans tomorrow (today) after consultations between the family and Government. We will co-ordinate our plans together and confirm the burial date tomorrow,” he said.

“The plans that I am talking about include a service at our homestead in Sanzukwi, Mangwe District where the local community will get an opportunity to bid him farewell before his body is flown to Harare ahead of burial.”

Cde Khaya Moyo’s sister, Ludo thanked President Mnangagwa for the honour bestowed on her brother, saying the family appreciated the gesture.

“We appreciate the honour that has been bestowed on our brother by President Mnangagwa, which is well deserved given that Cde Khaya Moyo worked hard for the country during and after independence,” she said.

“As a family we also would like to thank Vice-President Chiwenga for visiting my brother in hospital shortly before he passed on and we are so humbled by that gesture. We are also grateful to Zanu-PF Vice-President CDE Kembo Mohadi for coming to comfort us including the entire Bulawayo community for their love during this sad and tough moment.”

Ms Khaya Moyo described her brother as an epitome of absolute humility and a pillar of strength.

“My brother taught us the meaning of peace and love and also made all of us better people. We will forever cherish the great moments we shared and continue with his legacy of peace and love,” she said. Chronicle