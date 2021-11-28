SIX KAROI COUNCILLORS ARRESTED

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Karoi Town Council’s chairperson, five councillors and two officers on various allegations.

The arrested are accused of allocating themselves residential and commercial stands and awarding themselves unapproved travelling and subsistence allowances.

Town secretary, Wellington Mutikani, who was recently suspended during a special council meeting, is facing four counts of unprocedurally allocating himself four residential stands and a tender between 2015 and 2021.

Council chairperson, Abel Matsika, is alleged to have unlawfully allocated himself a residential stand, while the other five councillors were arrested on allegations of unprocedurally awarding themselves unapproved travelling and subsistence allowances.

The five are Ward 3 councillor Stewart Jena, Thomas Mbiri of Ward 5, Kenson Kamuponda of Ward 8, Ward 9’s Nicholas Murwira and Rangarirai Hungwe of Ward 10.

The other second accused council official, Mr Hastings Makunda, an administration officer and acting town secretary, is facing allegations of unlawfully allocating himself a residential stand.

All the accused appeared in court yesterday and are out on bail with varying conditions for each.

This comes after three top Zvishavane Town Council officials were earlier this year arrested by ZACC on allegations of flouting tender procedures and awarding the same contract twice to a company, JM Construction, which had failed to fulfil the terms of the first contract. Herald