SEVEN INVADE MIDZI'S BEATRICE FARM

SEVEN people have been arrested after they invaded Earling Farm in Beatrice, Mashonaland East province.

The suspects face a charge of invading gazetted land and are expected to appear at Chitungwiza magistrate’s court. Police in Mashonaland East confirmed the arrest of David Rambanepasi (55), Charles Chikadza (52), Appreciate Zhanda (32), Tawanda Gwerembwezhe (27), Faith Mafunga (28), Dorcas Mutoko (52) and Ruka Gata (58).

Part of Earling Farm belongs to the late Zanu PF stalwart Amos Midzi.

According to a memo seen by NewsDay, police arrested the suspects on November 22 after receiving a tip-off.

They were detained at Beatrice Police Station. Rambanepasi and Chikadza appeared at the High Court in April this year to answer a charge of invading a farm. Newsday