SEED, FERTILISER PRICE HIKES : GOVT TO ACT

GOVERNMENT is now engaging seed and fertiliser producers to ensure input costs are affordable to all farmers while working on enhancing domestic production to support transformation of the agriculture sector.
This was said by Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and
Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka in response to farmers’ concerns
over “unwarranted price increases”, especially for maize seed and fertiliser.
Farmers attending the recent 81st Zimbabwe Farmers Union
(ZFU) congress in Gweru last Friday expressed worry that producer prices were no longer viable as a
result of increases in inputs prices.
Most farmers expressed concern over the increase in maize
and fertiliser prices, which they said was eroding the producer prices that had
been pegged by Government and other buyers.
The farmers said they were no longer breaking even and were
now making losses.
This is happening as planting has started in most parts of
the country while many farmers have intensified land preparations and inputs
procurement.
ZFU president, Mr Abdul Nyathi said most farmers were not
enjoying profits from their proceeds while other players along the value chain
were making huge profits from the farmers’ produce.
“We surely need to transform our markets to become more
favourable to the farmer, if ever we hope to increase production and
productivity. It takes all of us; farmers, Government, private sector players,
development partners and academia to innovatively transform our agriculture,’’
he said.
The president of young farmers within ZFU, Mr Prosper
Chikwara, asked what the Government was doing to cushion farmers from input
cost escalation and Dr Masuka acknowledged that seed producers and fertiliser
manufacturers had indeed increased prices, but said corrective measures were
being taken.
“We were actually discussing this matter with President
Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga that inputs have gone up.
Last year, for example, a 10kg bag of maize seed was going for $6 000, but it
has now gone up to $17 000. So, seed has gone up and at the moment we want to
appeal to seed producers not to increase seed prices,” said Dr Masuka.
“To bring stability to the agriculture sector, we want to
localise the production of fertiliser so that in the next three years we don’t
hear of importation of fertiliser or ingredients used in the production of the
product.
“We are in discussion with some of the seed companies so
that they produce more and flood the market. So, we are looking at stabilising
the products by making them locally.”
Mr Chikwara had said as a Matabeleland South farmer, he had
five hectares under irrigation and was in the process of clearing more land to
put under Pfumvudza/Intwasa, but input costs were on the high side.
Dr Masuka said Government’s grand plan was to ensure that
within the next three years, the country has a vibrant fertiliser and seed
production base to curb imports.
He assured farmers that the Government would further engage
seed producers and that corrective action would be taken.
Agriculture experts also contend that price stability on
farming inputs along with improved farming practices such as Pfumvudza/Intwasa
are key ingredients in increasing productivity levels in the sector.
ZFU secretary general Mr Paul Zakariya said it was critical
to have affordable inputs as it will allow more farmers to engage in
production.
Agronomist Mr Tawanda Mangisi concurred: “The prices of
inputs have to be affordable for us to have more people taking up farming. If
prices are affordable, it will mean more yields for the country.”
The country is targeting another bumper harvest this season
following a historic yield in maize production recorded from the 2020-2021
farming season.
Meanwhile, farmers have intensified land preparations and
planting as result of the recent rains.
Agritex latest report states that input procurement and
land preparations are expected to intensify with the rains that have been
received in some parts of the country.
“These rains have affected the harvesting of the
late-planted wheat crop. Incidences of veld fires have declined across the
country.
“There should be an improvement in the water availability
for human and livestock consumption with the rains receives in places,” said
Agritex director Mr Stancilae Tapererwa.
The report also noted that a total of 4 629 staff have been
trained under Pfumvudza/Intwasa and 2 071 677 farmers have been trained. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment