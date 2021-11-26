ROBBERS POUNCEON FAWCETTS TRUCK, FLEE WITH US$334K

A Fawcett Security cash-in-transit team yesterday lost US$334 290 to robbers who mounted a fake roadlock donning police uniforms near Connemara along the Gweru-Kwekwe Highway.
Police said the robbers mounted a mini-road block just
after Connemara and stopped the cash-in-transit vehicle which was on its way
from Bulawayo heading for Harare.
“After stopping the vehicle one of the robbers who was
armed with an AK rifle introduced himself as a police sergeant before ordering
the driver to disembark. Two other robbers who were armed with pistols got into
the vehicle and diverted it into a gravel road before stopping,” said the
police source.
The source said three more robbers armed with AK rifles
emerged and disarmed the Fawcett team members, tied their hands and covered
their faces with cloths.
“They then forcefully opened the back of the car and took
$334,290 cash before disappearing.”
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the heist and investigations were underway. Herald
