RECKLESS DRIVERS FACE JAIL

RECKLESS and negligent driving is now rampant around Harare, piling pressure on police as impatient motorists drive against traffic, ramming into oncoming vehicles, but police are fighting back.
The rules of the road compel motorists to drive on the
left, but kombi and pirate taxi drivers during peak hour are moving on the
opposing traffic lane to overtake just about everyone.
The recklessness in breaking rules of the road with
impunity has caused a number of head-on accidents that have claimed lives in some
instances.
While the increase in the number of vehicles on the road
and roadworks currently underway may be contributing to traffic congestion,
drivers are obliged to be patient and follow the rules of the road.
Statistics obtained from the courts show that at least 120
drivers appeared at Mbare and Harare Magistrates’ Courts in the past two months
charged with reckless driving, negligent driving as well as culpable homicide.
At least 20 of them were charged with reckless driving
after being caught driving against flow of traffic, and in some cases, driving
through red traffic lights.
The Harare courts in September only, fired warning shots,
sending at least seven to jail, imposing life driving bans on some while others
had their licences endorsed.
However, a number of reckless motorists getting off the
hook as police have limited manpower and resources to apprehend all offenders.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said reckless driving was now rampant on most roads in the capital.
Asst Comm Nyathi said there is an ongoing operation by the
police to arrest all such offenders.
“There is an ongoing operation which has nabbed a number of
motorists. They are being sent to court without an option of paying admission
of guilt fines at police stations. Motorists are openly driving against flow of
traffic in most roads in and around Harare, posing a danger to themselves and
others.
“We are disturbed by that behaviour and it’s now common in
the Southerton area, Chiremba Road, Samora Machel Avenue, Arcturus Road and
Seke Road in Harare.
“We are serious about the operation and all the culprits
will be brought to book and sent to court. No one will be spared and we remind
drivers that they are trained to safe life,” said Asst Comm Nyathi. Not all the
criminals are private motorists. Some are in parastatal and Government
vehicles.
“We have arrested a number of motorists who drive against
traffic in Government vehicles. Some will be driving vehicles belonging to
parastatals and we have since called some parastatals imploring them to reign
in on their drivers. That sets a bad example and we cannot have a Government
vehicle being used to break the law,” he said.
According to the statistics from the courts, police sent 20
cases of driving against the flow of traffic and four suspects have since been
convicted and sentenced since the operation started.
In one of the cases, Liberty Jairosi (27), who was
illegally pirating with a Toyoya Hiace along Lyton Road, was waved to stop by
the police, but he sped off, against the flow of traffic.
While in the wrong lane, he hit a Mercedes Benz vehicle.
Harare magistrate Mr Nyasha Vitorini, sentenced him to 30 months in jail before
cancelling his driving licence.
Jairosi got a life ban on driving commuter omnibuses or any
other passenger vehicles.
In another case, Harare magistrate Mr Shane Kubonera jailed
Nyasha Kurwa (23), a kombi driver for four years and cancelled his licence for
driving against traffic and going through a red traffic light along Chiremba
road.
He was jailed two years for each count, but the sentences
will run concurrently, leaving him to serve an effective two-year jail term.
Terrence Chigwa was fined $50 000 (or eight months) and was
suspended from driving light vehicles for six months after being convicted of
reckless driving.
Harahwa Shungu was fined $15 000 fine for reckless driving
and had his licence endorsed.
Sunganayi Simango was sentenced to community service and
had his licence cancelled for reckless driving in Harare.
Of the cases that appeared in court in the past two months,
12 drivers had their licences endorsed, 17 paid fines, eight were ordered to
perform community service while seven were jailed.
Zimbabwe Traffic Safety Council spokesperson Mr Ernest
Muchena said his office was working with the police to curb recklessness on the
roads.
“We are deeply concerned about the conduct of some of our
drivers on Zimbabwe’s roads. We have noticed that in big cities like Harare and
Bulawayo, they are driving recklessly. There are some people who drive against
the flow of traffic during peak hours. This is so rampant along Bulawayo road
between Kuwadzana and Harare’s central business district.
“It is also prevalent along Solomon Mujuru (Kirkman) Road,
and also along Mutare Road (between Ruwa and Harare) as well as along Chiremba
Road. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment