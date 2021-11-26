PRISONS FEMALE BOSS SCORES A FIRST

FEMALE officers in the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) are breaking new ground riding on Government’s gender policies that have created equal opportunities for both men and women.
A number of women are pushing the frontiers, smashing
stereotypes that have for long held them hostage at the workplace and these
include ZPCS officers.
This was confirmed recently at a pass out parade held at
the ZPCS Ntabazinduna Training Depot where 402 officers graduated in
Conversion, Intermediate Security/Intelligence, Basic Stores Management and
Basic Internal stores courses.
For the first time since the country’s Independence in
1980, the ZPCS pass out parade was commanded by a woman, superintendent Stella
Moyo.
Supt Moyo said she and a few other female officers seized
the opportunity to face new challenges when they realised that the Second
Republic stood for equal opportunities.
“When I joined ZPCS, there were different reactions from my
male colleagues but what was encouraging was that most of them were supportive.
Confidence is all that is needed if anyone is to excel in
what they wish to do,” Supt Moyo said after the parade last week.
She said some men were of the view that women cannot be
good leaders and the challenge was for women to prove them wrong.
“When men realise you are dedicated, they are willing to
help you rise. It’s not always true that men pull down women at work, what is
just needed is positive attitude,” said
Supt Moyo.
She said she was looking forward to leading the parade at
national events to show that women are capable leaders.
Another female officer who defied the odds is chief
Correctional Officer Portia Maseko (45).
She is the chief armourer and all those working under her
are men.
Chief Correctional Officer Maseko said with the right
attitude, women can become great leaders even in positions society generally
perceives to be a preserve for men.
“Sometimes it’s not easy doing a job which for a long time
has been viewed as a preserve for men. It takes courage and dedication to break
such barriers. Our lives as women are always challenging but we always
overcome.
No challenge should be too much for a woman because we
always get things done even at home,” said Chief Correctional Officer Maseko.
She said she was attested in 1995 and after serving for
that long, she realised that sometimes women are intimidated by challenging
positions which militates against their advancement.
“As long as we feel that way, we have a long way to go as
far as equal opportunities are concerned,” she said.
Correctional Officer Princess Ncube from Hwange who scooped
the prize for the overall best student in Basic Stores Management outshone male
colleagues.
The course was being offered for the first time by ZPCS and
she emerged tops in a class of 102 officers.
Not only was Correctional Officer Ncube at the top of her
class, but she was also one of only two females in the top 12.
She said women can do anything as long as they are
determined and committed to achieving their goals.
“As women we go through a lot trying to balance our careers
with motherhood and we end up thinking we cannot be achievers.
The role in the family should not be a stumbling block to
our advancement in our different chosen careers,” Correctional Officer Ncube
said.
She said she feels she hasn’t achieved much and she is
therefore looking forward to continue climbing the ladder.
Correctional Officer Ncube said women should tell
themselves that the sky is the limit in whatever job they are doing.
I wish to further my education and do social science. I
just think we shouldn’t not be satisfied with being in one place, we should
keep striving to advance and achieve.
You should stop playing with chickens if you feel that you
are an eagle and don’t take yourself for granted,” she said.
Zimbabwe has made significant strides in promoting gender
equality and women’s economic empowerment hence the increasing number of women
in key positions in both the public and private sector. Chronicle
