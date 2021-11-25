POET MAUCHI : I'M ALIVE

Prominent Masvingo poet, Abel Mauchi popularly known as ‘Shefu Mudhesve’ who has been sick since November 15 has dispelled death rumours spread yesterday in some sections of the media on November 23.

Mauchi told TellZim News that he has been circulating videos on social media platforms telling the public that he is alive and getting better.

“I am getting better and I have been busy circulating videos telling people that I am still alive after I heard rumors that people were spreading about my death.

“I was not surprised to hear that people thought I was dead. I will be travelling to Masvingo tomorrow to see my doctor. I am using the money which I got from well-wishers who have been contributing towards my medication,” said Mauchi.

Mauchi has been vomiting blood since November 15 and his situation deteriorated on November 17 and this forced him to seek medical attention from doctors at Morgenster Mission Hospital where he was refered from Newmamwa Clinic.

Mauchi is currently staying in Matuvi village, Gutu South ward 28 with his wife and two children. TellZimNews