PLASTIC CARRIER BAGS TO BE BANNED IN ZIM

USE of plastic carrier bags will be banned by December next year, with retail outlets urged to find environment-friendly alternatives, NewsDay has learnt.
The ban is meant to protect the environment from plastic
bag pollution as they are not recyclable.
In a letter addressed to one P Rambanepasi of Retailers
Association of Zimbabwe, dated November 12, gleaned by NewsDay, the
Environmental Management Agency (Ema) director for environmental management
Steady Kangata said the use of plastic carrier bags would be phased out by
December next year.
“Globally, plastic waste has become a menace, hence the
need to reduce the use of plastics. Ema is, therefore, taking steps towards the
phase out of plastic carrier bags. We are encouraging your affiliate members to
consider alternative non-plastic carrier bags which are environmentally
friendly.
“Plastic carrier bags are set to be phased out by the end
of December 2022. We appreciate efforts by some of your members who have
already started promoting (the use) of alternative bags. A green economy is the
way to go and your co-operation in this regard is greatly appreciated,”
Kangata’s letter read.
A number of countries have already banned plastic bags for
the safety of the environment.
A few years ago, Zimbabwe banned the use of kaylites after
they had turned out to be the leading pollutants of the environment. Kaylites
were mainly used by the catering industry to pack food takeaways.
The ban, however, is yet to achieve the intended results as
backyard restaurants are still using kaylites to package food.
Ema claimed that the use of plastic food containers exposed
people to cancer and plastic clogs the country’s drainage and sewer systems,
especially during the rainy season.
Other countries that will effect a ban on plastic packaging
next year include France, whose Environmental ministry on Monday stated that it
would ban plastic packaging for nearly all fruit and vegetables from January
2022 in a bid to reduce plastic litter.
Banning the use of plastic bags reduces plastic waste leaks
into oceans, and pollution of land and water sources.
While plastic bags are useful for shopping, they cause
environmental pollution, kill wildlife, harm humans, are not easy to recycle, and
cost a lot to clean up.
However, plastic production in the world is forecast to
double by 2040, and may account for 20% of the world’s oil production by 2050.
Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment