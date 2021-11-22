PICKY KASAMBA WEEPS ON STAGE



Black Spirits long serving member Eric “Picky” Kasamba wept on stage after being conferred with a certificate for his loyalty by Selmor Mtukudzi.

The ageless percussionist and dancer, who served the late Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi with distinction, hailed Selmor for her creative edge as she unveiled her second album titled Ndangwara after the death of her father.

Tuku died on January 23 2019 and was declared a national hero.

Speaking to H-Metro after being conferred with the certificate, Picky pledged to support Selmor as he used to do to the late Oliver Mtukudzi.

“Selmor is talented and I have never doubted her,” he said. Picky hailed Selmor and her sister Sandra for keeping their late father’s legacy going.

“Tuku was a legend in his own right but we need to support his kids who are doing well to keep the legacy going.

“These kids need our support and love so that the rich Tuku legacy lives on. As an elder, I will continue guiding them whenever they need my expertise,” he said.

Similar sentiments were echoed by family friend and music promoter Josh Hozheri.

“When Mdara Tuku died, we were all sad but we are now glad that he gave us a talented daughter who is doing well.

“I have seen her grow and its really encouraging that she is living her dream now.

“When she lost her father two years ago, Selmor was devastated and it took months for her to recover.

“We are glad that she is now mentally strong after learning to deal with the loss of her father.

“I’m proud to say that we are gathered her once again celebrating yet another milestone from our daughter.

World cannot express how proud I am because she is really talented,” he said. H Metro