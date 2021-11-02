PHOTOS TAKING MAN FALLS OFF FOOTBRIDGE

A Harare man was rushed to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals yesterday after he fell while posing for some photographs at a footbridge along Julius Nyerere Way.
The man, only identified as Vincent, sustained head
injuries and his photographer disappeared from the scene.
Scores of people took turns to record Vincent while
writhing in pain only to receive comfort from his wife after he instructed one
of the sympathisers at the scene to call her.
“I was posing for some photographs when I slipped from the
footbridge,” said Vincent writhing in pain.
“Someone is calling my wife,” he added. Vincent’s wife and
one of the relatives refused to entertain the press. Paramedics attended
Vincent and rushed with him to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.
Julius Nyerere Way footbridge has protective rails by its
sides and Vincent could have climbed up the rails presumably to capture a
moment leading to the fall. H Metro
