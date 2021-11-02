PHOTOS TAKING MAN FALLS OFF FOOTBRIDGE

A Harare man was rushed to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals yesterday after he fell while posing for some photographs at a footbridge along Julius Nyerere Way.

The man, only identified as Vincent, sustained head injuries and his photographer disappeared from the scene.

Scores of people took turns to record Vincent while writhing in pain only to receive comfort from his wife after he instructed one of the sympathisers at the scene to call her.

“I was posing for some photographs when I slipped from the footbridge,” said Vincent writhing in pain.

“Someone is calling my wife,” he added. Vincent’s wife and one of the relatives refused to entertain the press. Paramedics attended Vincent and rushed with him to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Julius Nyerere Way footbridge has protective rails by its sides and Vincent could have climbed up the rails presumably to capture a moment leading to the fall. H Metro