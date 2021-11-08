PASSENGERS FLEE AS BUS GOES UP IN SMOKE



PASSENGERS escaped death yesterday when a bus caught fire near Harare’s Central Business District.

More than 70 passengers escaped through the door and windows leaving their belongings to burn to ashes. The bus belonging to Abisha Tours was reported to have developed a mechanical fault.

It was destined for Zimre Park. Affected passengers made sure the bus conductor returned their bus fares. The conductor had a torrid time with some passengers claiming to have left their tickets in the bus.

One of the passengers Nyasha Chiusilo told H-Metro that he escaped through the window leaving his borrowed keyboard burning.

“I lost a keyboard which I borrowed from one of my relatives in Shamva,” said Chiusilo.

“I escaped through the window and I am now worried about the keyboard,” he said.

The bus driver refused to entertain H-Metro saying he was yet to come to terms with what had transpired. H Metro