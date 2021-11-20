NYARADZO MOURNS ACCIDENT VICTIMS

Nyaradzo Funeral Services have expressed sadness and grief following the death of two people when one of their service buses was involved in a head-on collision with a haulage truck near Mahatshula in Bulawayo on Friday.

The bus was carrying mourners who were returning from Lower Gweru after burying a relative when the bus driver encroached into oncoming traffic while trying to overtake.

In a communique confirming the development, Nyaradzo said the bus was carrying mourners who were coming from a funeral when the accident occurred.

“It is with deep regret and profound sadness that we have learnt of a tragic accident in which our service bus enroute from a funeral with mourners collided with a haulage truck, approximately 20km outside Bulawayo, on the Harare-Bulawayo Road.

“Sadly, this has resulted in the loss of precious lives and injuries,” reads part of the statement.

The company said they are deeply saddened by this terribly tragic event.

“We stand with the grieving families in this very dark moment and we wish the injured full recovery and complete healing.”

Reports suggest the truck driver and a woman in the bus died on the spot, while a number of passengers suffered injuries.

The bus was carrying approximately 80 people. The bus driver’s legs were fractured in the accident. Sunday Mail