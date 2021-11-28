NO NUDITY : MISS TOURISM REINSTATED

The Miss Tourism board has made a shock U-Turn and reinstated Chipo Mandiudza, who had only reigned for two days before she was dethroned over nudes scandal.
She was crowned on October 19 at a ceremony in Bulawayo,
which was followed by controversy after her supposedly nude pictures made
rounds on social media platforms.
In the pictures were screenshots from a video in which
Mandiudza looks like she was in gyrating dances clad in skimpy outfits.
Mandiudza reportedly wrote to the Miss Tourism board
tendering her resignation. But the model
fired back at the board and revealed in the media that she was forced to
resign.
In a press statement released by Miss Tourism Zimbabwe
board chairperson Busi Dube-Muleya, said Mandiudza a marketing student at
Lupane State University has been restored as reigning queen till the next
contest.
“It is common cause that in the last edition of the Miss
Tourism Zimbabwe beauty pageant, the crown had been awarded to Chipo Mandiudza
upon her successful virtual competing against other contestants,” Dube-Muleya
said.
“Subsequent to her winning of the top chair, Chipo was
disqualified on account of inappropriate personal materials that went into the
public domain.
“The Miss Tourism Zimbabwe pageant carries the name of the
country’s tourism sector and for this reason, we apply the highest standards on
pageant contestants on moral uprightness.
“As and when disciplinary measures will have been taken
against a contestant, there is room for an appeals process in our disciplinary
and grievances procedures.
“After Chipo had hurriedly handed us her resignation letter
she automatically became suspended from the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe throne.
“She then formally appealed, presenting all the
photographic materials that had caused the disciplinary measures against her
during, which period the deadline for the Miss Tourism International entry
lapsed thereby deeming it impossible for Chipo to compete.
“The Miss Tourism board has carefully looked at all the
photographic images presented by Chipo on appeal.
“That process proved that though inappropriate, in fact on
all the photos that caused the public stir, there was no nudity.
“Accordingly, the Miss Tourism Board reconsidered the
circumstances and determined that Chipo Mandiudza be restored back to the
throne with immediate effect as the reigning Miss Tourism Zimbabwe 2021 until
the next MTZ pageant.”
Mandiudza will represent Zimbabwe in the Miss Tourism
International search that will be held virtually due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
The global finals will be held on December 15. Standard
