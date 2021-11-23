NINE CONGOLESE NATIONALS FINED, FACE DEPORTATION

Nine Democratic Republic of Congo nationals who slipped into the country illegally and were arrested by police, appeared before the courts last Friday.

Chinhoyi magistrate Ms Tamari Chibindi fined the nine $2 500 or 10-day jail terms after convicting them of contravening the Immigration Act.

“All aliens shall not enter or remain in Zimbabwe unless they have permits to enter or remain in the Zimbabwe.”

The nine are Kikala Kimvula Elvis, Aminata Nyota, Ikra Masara, Bolodjwa Eale, Moise Lama, Christina Bilonda Tshiani, Widi Dimbi, Makanzu and Nangana Magani.

They were arrested on November 17 by police detectives and immigration officers.

Prosecutor Mr Tendai Tapi told the court that the nine entered Zimbabwe without permits or passports from the Democratic Republic of Congo ( DRC) through the Chirundu One-Stop Border Post.

They never presented themselves to immigration officials.

They were arrested at around 3pm after detectives were informed that there were illegal immigrants aboard a Harare-bound bus.

The bus was intercepted at the 122km peg along Chirundu-Harare highway, leading to the arrest of the nine.

A warrant of detention was issued by the Immigration Department. Herald