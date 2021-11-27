NEW BOSS FOR AIRZIM

Mr Tafadzwa Zaza has been appointed acting chief executive officer for Air Zimbabwe effective from Tuesday this week, taking over from Mr Joseph Makonise, the national airline’s interim board chair, Mr Andrew Bvumbe announced yesterday.

Mr Zaza has experience spanning over 23 years in the aviation industry.

He holds a Master of Business Intelligence Degree (MBI), Bachelor of Business Administration Degree (BBA), Diploma in Marketing and has vast knowledge in IATA Advanced Safety Management Systems and IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA).

He is also a member of the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) Ground Handling Committee and also sits on the board of Murehwa Hospital.

“The Board would like to extend its acknowledgement and appreciation to Mr Joseph Makonise for his many years of service to the national airline and wish him success in his future endeavours,” Mr Bvumbe said.

Herald