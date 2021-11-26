MWONZORA MP CHARGED WITH ASSAULT, FREED





MDC-T legislator Yvonne Musarurwa today appeared in court on allegations of assaulting the chief of protocol in her party while he was addressing a press conference in Harare last month.

Musarurwa was not asked to plead to the charges when she appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with assault.

She was released on $5 000 bail to December 13. Musarurwa allegedly bashed Kudzanai Mashumba.

Mr Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State while lawyer Professor Lovemore Madhuku represented Musarurwa. Herald