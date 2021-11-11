MUKURU RAIDED AGAIN

SIX armed robbers attacked a grocery shop owner and a Mukuru employee before they got away with US$18 537 and R37 500 in Norton on Monday morning.
The incident occurred at Katanga Business Centre at around
7.25am.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations were still in progress.
“Police in Norton are investigating a robbery case which
occurred at a grocery and Mukuru Money Transfer shop at Katanga Business Centre
on Monday at around 0725 hours.
“Six armed robbers attacked a 48-year-old shop owner and an
attendant aged 31 before stealing US$18 537 and R37 500 cash,” he said.
Police are also investigating a robbery case which occurred
at Mahoko Village in Zhombe on Sunday at about 7.30 pm where a business couple
was attacked by three robbers who were armed with three pistols.
“The suspects fired two shots into the air before they struck
the husband once on the head with a wheel spanner and stole cash amounting to
US$5 100 cash, a Honda Fit vehicle and two Itel cellphones.
“The vehicle was later recovered near Sidaken Secondary
School,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.
Cases of armed robbery have been on the increase
countrywide with criminals targeting businesspeople and individuals keeping
large amounts of cash.
Some of the suspects have been arrested while others are
still at large. Herald
