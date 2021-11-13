MTHULI DONATES BOREHOLES, IRRIGATION EQUIPMENT TO WAR VETS

THE Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association in Bulawayo yesterday received two boreholes, a perimeter fence for their offices and drip irrigation equipment aimed at bolstering income generating projects of the ex-freedom fighters.

The donation which was made by the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube, at the ex-freedom fighters’ Entumbane offices (Emaplankeni) will also see the surrounding community benefitting from the water as the city is facing water challenges.

The war veterans said they were setting up a massive poultry project and green houses to kick start their projects. In his handover speech, Prof Ncube said he was responding to calls from the province that their offices had no security and needed to be fenced off.

“I am glad to be back, a year ago I toured the place and I was informed by the chairman of the war veterans (Cde Cephas Ncube) that they needed a fence to secure their place.

They had been victims of vandalism and theft at the premises including a petrol bomb attack that occurred that was later put out by residents in the community.

He also told me that they had one borehole yet the area was large with water use for commercial agriculture use being inadequate. I listened to their plight and I have brought back what they requested for,” he said.

Prof Ncube said the Government was interested in seeing the welfare of war veterans being improved regularly in terms of pensions, health care and many other areas.

The Government has okayed the payment of their bonuses in foreign currency together with their spouses and children at the end of November.

He highlighted that the Government had set aside for the war veterans 21 mining claims all over the country, tourism assets, six farms, a property development company and a financial services company.

The Minister said he was doing several other projects in the city in a bid to improve the livelihoods of the communities and had started the construction of a clinic in Cowdray Park.

“Cowdray Park has no clinic, and we are solving that problem, we received US$200 million from the United Kingdom which is aimed at building clinics throughout the country and the first clinic was constructed in Harare South and Cowdray Park is the second site and the foundation has been constructed. We also understand that there is a police post that is also required and we are working on that to improve security,” he said.

The provincial chairman of the war veterans, Cde Cephas Ncube, said they were grateful for the donation of the boreholes, drip irrigation and the perimeter fence saying the veterans had a role in rebuilding the country. Cde Ncube said children of war veterans will inherit the projects left behind by the older generation whose numbers he said were dwindling.

He paid tribute to former chairman of the war veterans Cde Jabulani Sibanda who attended the handover saying he was taking his words forward of calling for development of the provincial headquarters saying agricultural projects must be started as soon as possible as they were now equipped. The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Judith Ncube also applauded Prof Ncube for his timeous donations.

Meanwhile, Zanu-PF Deputy National Political Commissar Cde Omega Hungwe was in the province where she held several meetings with the leadership and members of the party applauding them for managing to mobilise members and strengthen their structures.Her key message was also on the need for youths to take up leadership roles in order to ensure continuity in the party also applauding Bulawayo Province for the good work in terms of mobilising members.

“If youths want to take up positions let them do so, even if their parents hold positions in the party too, that is legacy. I am happy that Bulawayo Province is moving forward in pushing the agenda of the party. There is no room for tribalism but unity only is needed. In 2023 we want the President to win resoundingly,” she said. Sunday News