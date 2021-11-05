MPOFU GRABS MALUNGA SON'S FARM

ZANU PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu has been dragged into an ownership wrangle of the hotly-contested Keshelmar Farms in Nyamandlovu after it emerged that he has been allocated over 145 hectares of the property.
Government critic Siphosami Malunga, who is son of the late
nationalist Sydney, co-owns the farm with his business associates Charles Moyo
and Zephania Dhlamini.
The fight for the farm has been playing out at the High
Court after Bulawayo businessman Dumisani Madzivanyati was allocated 50
hectares of the farm measuring 553 hectares.
Malunga and his partners have twice obtained eviction
orders against Madzivanyati, only for his removal to be stayed after appealing
at the Supreme Court.
The matter is pending at the Supreme Court.
Latest revelations show that Mpofu, who owns a number of
properties, was also allocated 145 hectares of the farm popularly known as
Esidakeni through his Mswelangubo Farm contrary to the government’s one
man-one-farm policy.
Part of Mpofu’s offer letter signed by Agriculture minister
Anxious Masuka read: “I am pleased to offer to Mswelangubo Farm the following
farm which was compulsorily acquired in Umguza district, Matabeleland North
province, for use by Mswelangubo Farm.
“Please note that the land in question is for institutional
use by Nswelangubo Farm and shall remain State land on which terms and
conditions of will apply.”
Reports show that the farm was owned by white farmer
Jeffrey Swindells through Kershelmar (Pvt) Ltd. Swindells then rented it out to
one Warambwa as a going dairy concern, but retained land ownership.
Mpofu yesterday declined to comment saying the matter was
still before the courts.
However, the co-owners of the farm vowed to block Mpofu
from grabbing the property. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment