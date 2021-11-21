MINISTER : NO PAYMENT, NO ELECTRICITY

The Government has directed Zesa Holdings to immediately institute measures to recover $15 billion it is owed by its clients in unpaid electricity bills.
Under the directive only paying customers should get power.
Energy and Power Development Acting Minister, Jenfan
Muswere said all electricity consumers must be placed on smart meters to ensure
maximum revenue collection and ensure that the power utility can discharge its
duties effectively and efficiently.
Minister Muswere said this in Harare recently while
delivering a keynote address at an event to commission motorbikes for use by
Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) Revenue
Assurance Operations and the official launch of Operation Usabe Magetsi/Lingebi
amagetsi.
“It is very crucial that revenue assurance and
anti-vandalisim modalities are developed to ensure secure generation of power.
“The $15 billion that is owed by various local authorities,
mining houses and the public has got to be extinguished.
“In the New Dispensation, our major interest is to ensure
that you develop action oriented mechanisms.
“I am delighted to say that as a ministry we need to
develop the modus operandi that says ‘no payment no power.’
“Disconnections should be a measure that should be
instituted after clients have failed to stick to the payment plan.
“It is very important that we give a time frame that before
the end of next year smart meters should be deployed across the country,” said
the acting minister who is also Minister of Information, Communication and
Technology, Postal and Courier Services.
He criticised vandalisation of Zesa properties saying they
were working against the country’s desire to achieve Vision 2030 which is anchored
on the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).
“And all these criminal activities and economic saboteurs
who stand in the way of Vision 2030 should be uprooted.
“To the loss control team, our message is let us be
vigilant and steadfast as we ensure that there is revenue assurance and
collection and be vigilant as we fight against vandalism.
“We have a collective responsibility as Government and
members of security forces and citizens. As
citizens of this country, the President has said nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.
These criminals disrupt the growth of our economy and value chain.
“As we walk towards Vision 2030 the $15 billion has to be
extinguished for the interest of attaining an upper middle class,” said
Minister Muswere.
He said the motor bikes that were procured by the Zimbabwe
Electricity and Distribution Company will go a long way in ensuring that loss
control staff is mobile and help in curbing vandalism and other pilferage of
electricity.
The event was attended by Energy and Power Development
Deputy Minister Magna Mudyiwa, Zesa Holdings executive chairman, Dr Sydney Gata
and senior Zesa and Government officials. Herald
