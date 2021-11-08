MINISTER GOES ON A TIRADE AT PEACE MEETING

Ezra Chadzamira, the Minister of State for Masvingo did not please at a National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) meeting held in Masvingo last week when he went on a tirade of hate speech.
Chadzamira attacked the civic society as puppets of Western
countries bent on derailing Zimbabwe’s economic progress.
He also attacked Western countries as imperialists who
continue to have colonial interests on the country. His speech was not well
received by more than 100 delegates at the meeting. The meeting started at 9 am
and ended at 1 pm.
Some important guests at the meeting included Commissioner
Tinashe Rukuni, retired justice Selo Nare (NPRC chairperson) Chief Mazungunye,
Provincial Development Coordinator Jefta Sakupwanya, Minister of State for
Masvingo and various other head of departments
The NPRC is a Constitutional body established to promote
peace, healing, reconciliation and social cohesion.
Former MDC Alliance legislator for Masvingo West, Jefreyson
Chitando, said Chadzamira’s speech was read on the wrong platform, because NPRC
does not promote name calling but reconciliation.
“We don’t promote hate speech on such platform because we
will be trying to heal the nation,” said Chitando.
One NPRC provincial member who spoke to The Mirror on
condition of anonymity said the organisers said the NPRC meetings are just talk
shows as they (NPRC) don’t have the power to act or make decision that will it
making an impact in the area.
“We are booked in hotels and fed, but nothing is coming out
of these talk shows. If nothing is done to make the committees effective, then
is going to be another wastage of resources,” he said.
Chadzamira was fingered as the man who organised violence
against MDC leader Nelson Chamisa when he allegedly hired thugs, sex workers
and unemployed youth to barricade road and stop the man from visiting a family
where he wanted to pass condolences two weeks ago.
Chadzamira was accused together with councillors Wellington
Mahwende and Sengerai Manyanga “Our detractors have not stopped on sabotaging
the country’s development agenda. With the future of our country firmly thrust
on engagement and re-engagement, reforms and opening up of the economy, foreign
sponsored activists are on a war path to denigrate our economic development
trajectory, seeking to create chaos, conflict and unrelenting confrontation.
“It is not therefore surprising that some of the alleged
conflict zones in the province that include Sese in Chivi, Chilonga and
Chingwizi have potential for huge foreign and domestic investment that improve
the livelihoods of our people,” said Chadzamira. Masvingo Mirror
