MERC STOLEN IN SA, RECOVERED IN BYO

THREE suspected car thieves believed to have stolen a vehicle in South Africa were arrested on Wednesday in Bulawayo, thanks to satellite tracking and quick action by the police and a private security firm.

In a statement on Friday, Safeguard said its Bulawayo director Warren King received a call in the early hours of Wednesday morning from EzyTrack, a satellite tracking company, notifying him that a silver Mercedes-Benz C180 stolen in South Africa the previous day was in Bulawayo.

The company requested Safeguard’s assistance.

“King wasted no time in jumping into his car to look for the missing vehicle. Following the co-ordinates provided by EzyTrack, he discovered it parked at a lodge in the leafy suburb of Khumalo,” the security firm said.

“He parked his car in a position that blocked the Mercedes-Benz, so that it was impossible for anyone to drive it away and established contact with the lodge manager. After notifying the police and leaving his car parked there, he moved some distance away to a position from which he could watch the Mercedes and the suspects should they attempt to leave. During the wait for the police Vehicle Theft Squad, he observed the suspected thieves coming out of their room.”

Noticing that it was impossible to move the vehicle, the thieves became suspicious and retreated into the lodge.

The police then arrived and arrested the thieves while hiding in the bar area.

“By combining the latest technology with the strong relationships between law enforcement agents and security companies we will make sure that criminals trying to conduct their illegal activities in Zimbabwe have no place to hide,” King said. Newsday