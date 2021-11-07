MERC STOLEN IN SA, RECOVERED IN BYO

THREE suspected car thieves believed to have stolen a vehicle in South Africa were arrested on Wednesday in Bulawayo, thanks to satellite tracking and quick action by the police and a private security firm.
In a statement on Friday, Safeguard said its Bulawayo
director Warren King received a call in the early hours of Wednesday morning
from EzyTrack, a satellite tracking company, notifying him that a silver
Mercedes-Benz C180 stolen in South Africa the previous day was in Bulawayo.
The company requested Safeguard’s assistance.
“King wasted no time in jumping into his car to look for
the missing vehicle. Following the co-ordinates provided by EzyTrack, he
discovered it parked at a lodge in the leafy suburb of Khumalo,” the security
firm said.
“He parked his car in a position that blocked the
Mercedes-Benz, so that it was impossible for anyone to drive it away and
established contact with the lodge manager. After notifying the police and
leaving his car parked there, he moved some distance away to a position from which he could watch the
Mercedes and the suspects should they attempt to leave. During the wait for the
police Vehicle Theft Squad, he observed the suspected thieves coming out of
their room.”
Noticing that it was impossible to move the vehicle, the
thieves became suspicious and retreated into the lodge.
The police then arrived and arrested the thieves while
hiding in the bar area.
“By combining the latest technology with the strong
relationships between law enforcement agents and security companies we will
make sure that criminals trying to conduct their illegal activities in Zimbabwe
have no place to hide,” King said. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment