MASHABA RETURN AS JOBURG MAYOR IN DOUBT AS DA REJECTS DEAL

This comes after the party held a meeting of its federal
executive to discuss the deal that would have seen the DA retain the City of
Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and Mashaba get the mayorship of of
Johannesburg.
Addressing the media and supporters on Saturday,
Steenhuisen said Mashaba’s election as mayor and for the opposition parties to
garner more than 50% of the vote to achieve a majority was highly dependent on
the support of the EFF.
The latest utterances of Steenhuisen appears likely to
bring division in a coalition agreement reached by opposition parties to
support the DA’s Randall Williams mayoral candidacy on Tuesday during the
inaugural sitting of the City of Tshwane.
Commenting on Joburg, Steenhuisen said his party would not
vote alongside the EFF, despite the numbers they would bring to allow
opposition parties to keep the ANC out of power in Joburg, the financial
capital of the country.
“In other words, even if we do put together a minority
coalition government in Johannesburg, the EFF would have to vote with us in
order to enable us to take decisions, pass budgets and bring a stable
government. The coalition will, therefore, be subject to the whims and demands
of the EFF.
“The EFF has already said they intend to stay outside the
coalition, and merely give us their vote when we do things that they agree
with.
“So inevitably, the EFF tail will wag the coalition dog in
Johannesburg,” Steenhuisen said.
He said some people argued that it was worth taking this
risk, saying that they would need a bold new move in politics to keep the ANC
out.
“However, there is nothing new or bold about this proposal.
We tried exactly this after the 2016 election. We took the risk of being in
minority coalitions supported by the EFF -- which failed spectacularly.
“Back then, we put together opposition coalitions in
Johannesburg and Tshwane, neither of which had enough council seats to get over
50% of the vote.
“The EFF did not join our coalitions but offered their
support on a case-by-case basis. In both these cities, our minority coalitions
had to rely on the EFF to get the majority we needed to govern.
This resulted in chaotic, unstable governments in which
smaller parties switched sides and power kept changing hands.
“In Johannesburg, in particular, Herman Mashaba (who was
still a DA mayor) understood that in order to remain mayor, he had to dance to
the EFF’s tune. Even Julius Malema acknowledged that Herman became the EFF’s
mayor. That may have been a bonus for the EFF, but it was disastrous for
everyone else,” Steenhuisen said.
He said the election result in 2021 was different from 2016
in only one significant respect.
“In Tshwane, for the first time, we are now able to put
together an opposition coalition government that will have a clear majority of
seats. We will not have to rely on the EFF to secure a majority and remain in
office.
Sadly, the same cannot be said for Johannesburg,”
Steenhuisen said.
