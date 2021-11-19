MARRY TO SPEND WEEKEND IN PRISON

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife Mary Mubaiwa will spend the weekend in remand prison after the State failed to file opposing papers to her challenge to the 10-day remand incarceration imposed by a Harare magistrate.
Mubaiwa, who is represented by Beatrice Mtetwa, appeared
before High Court judge Justice Mugomba Chirawo yesterday challenging her
10-day detention pending a mental health examination.
The arguments could not proceed after the State elected to
file their response today, condemning the former model to a weekend in cells.
Mtetwa will also file her submissions on Sunday and the verdict will be
delivered on Monday.
Mubaiwa was remanded in custody by magistrate Lazini Ncube
after the State invoked sections of the Mental Health Act.
In an application for review of the sentence filed at the
High Court on Thursday, Mtetwa accused Ncube of malice and grossly misdirecting
himself since Mubaiwa had undergone medical examination without being detained.
Ncube and the State are cited as the first and second respondents respectively.
Mubaiwa faces charges of money-laundering, fraud and
attempting to kill the former military commander while hospitalised in a South
African hospital in July 2019.
She denies the charges. In her founding affidavit filed
through her lawyers, Mubaiwa accused the Harare magistrate of siding with the
State. Newsday
