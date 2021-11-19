MARRY TO SPEND WEEKEND IN PRISON

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife Mary Mubaiwa will spend the weekend in remand prison after the State failed to file opposing papers to her challenge to the 10-day remand incarceration imposed by a Harare magistrate.

Mubaiwa, who is represented by Beatrice Mtetwa, appeared before High Court judge Justice Mugomba Chirawo yesterday challenging her 10-day detention pending a mental health examination.

Ready Set Grow: Financial education, the missing link Zimbabweans need to reap opportunities from the ZSE

Ready Set Grow: Financial education, the missing link Zimbabweans need to reap opportunities from the ZSE

The arguments could not proceed after the State elected to file their response today, condemning the former model to a weekend in cells. Mtetwa will also file her submissions on Sunday and the verdict will be delivered on Monday.

Mubaiwa was remanded in custody by magistrate Lazini Ncube after the State invoked sections of the Mental Health Act.

In an application for review of the sentence filed at the High Court on Thursday, Mtetwa accused Ncube of malice and grossly misdirecting himself since Mubaiwa had undergone medical examination without being detained. Ncube and the State are cited as the first and second respondents respectively.

Mubaiwa faces charges of money-laundering, fraud and attempting to kill the former military commander while hospitalised in a South African hospital in July 2019.

She denies the charges. In her founding affidavit filed through her lawyers, Mubaiwa accused the Harare magistrate of siding with the State. Newsday