MARRY MUBAIWA REMANDED TO MONDAY

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa was yesterday remanded to Monday when a latest medical report on her mental state to stand trial will be presented in court.
Mubaiwa, who was represented by Jabulani Ndlovu in place of
Beatrice Mtetwa, appeared before magistrate Lazini Ncube.
She filed an application to stop her trial, saying she was
not fit to stand trial citing ill-health.
But prosecutor Michael Reza said the trial could proceed if
the doctors certified that she was fit.
This was after Reza told the court that Mubaiwa was
medically examined recently while in custody.
Reza said a medical affidavit would be tendered within
three days and asked the court to postpone the matter to Monday.
Mubaiwa is facing money-laundering, assault, attempted
murder and fraud charges.
She was diagnosed with lymphoedema at a time when she is
also facing several criminal allegations which started in 2019 after Chiwenga
applied for divorce.
Apart from the divorce and criminal cases, she has been
fighting to get custody of her three children.
She is accused of attempting to kill Chiwenga while he was
hospitalised in South Africa. Mubaiwa is also accused of forging signatures in
a bid to formalise her marriage to Chiwenga.
The State also accuses her of assaulting her helper soon
after her fallout with Chiwenga. Newsday
