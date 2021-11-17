MARRIED COP SLEEPS WITH MAID, SHE CRIES RAPE

A Mberengwa maid has confessed that she made a false rape report after she thought that a neighbor had seen her making love to her married boss who is a Police officer.
Bright Angela Machenjedze (20) has since been sentenced to
16 months in jail for falsely implicating her boss in a rape case.
Machenjedze rushed to report her boss Lovemore Sumbulani at
Mberengwa Police Station after a neighbor passed through the yard while the two
were making love and had forgotten to close the door.
The incident happened on Monday last week and Sumbulani was
arrested the following Tuesday.
It is the State case that Machenjedze realised that a
friend to Sumbulani’s wife passed through the yard while the two were making
love. She suspected that the friend had seen them in the act because the door
was open. She panicked that the friend would tell the wife Chenai Gumbo.
However, Police investigations established that the two
were in love and Police dropped the rape charges and instead apprehended
Machenjedze and charged her for deliberately supplying false information to a
public authority.
Machenjedze appeared before Mberengwa Resident Magistrate
Caroline Tafira Nyoni on Thursday and pleaded guilty. She was sentenced to 16
months in prison and six months were suspended for five years on condition she
doesn’t commit a similar offence. The remaining 10 months were suspended on
condition she performs 350 hours community service at Mberengwa Magistrate
Courts.
Matidaishe Pavazhira was for the State.
