MAN ROBBED OF R500 000

A KEZI man lost R500 000 after four men, who were armed with an axe, knobkerrie and knife, invaded his home in the middle of the night.
Police on their twitter page confirmed the incident which
occurred on October 31 in Sizinda Village.
“The ZRP is investigating a robbery case which occurred on
31 October at around 11PM, at Sizinda Village in Kezi. Four unknown male adults
who were armed with an axe, flick knife and knobkerrie pounced at the
complainant’s house and demanded cash.
“The complainant surrendered safe keys, cash amounting to R
500 000 and US$1100 to the suspects. Anyone with information to contact any
police station,” said the police.
The police have on several occasions urged members of the
public to desist from keeping large sums on money in their homes as they risk
being attacked by robbers.
Last week a family from Pumula South Suburb in Bulawayo
lost US$8 000, a Ford Ranger vehicle among other valuables after they were
attacked by four unidentified robbers at their home.
They also took a microwave, 40-inch plasma TV and six
cellphones.
A man from Ntabazinduna area lost R50 000 and $15 000 among
other valuables after three suspects attacked him at his home. Chronicle
