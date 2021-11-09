MAN RAPES TEEN STEP DAUGHTER

A Kuwadzana man landed in the dock on Monday after he reportedly raped his step daughter who had been left in his custody together with her siblings.

The suspect appeared before Harare magistrate who remanded him in custody to November 25.

He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The complainant is 17 years old.

The court heard that complainant was at home with her siblings when her step father brought them food and after eating, she and her siblings went outside to play.

After a while, the complainant went to bath and after bathing, she told her step father who was sleeping in the bedroom that she wanted to put on some clothes.

The house is one big room that is demarcated by the wardrobe to separate the dining room from the bedroom and as the complainant was changing, the accused bumped into the complainant and she fell onto the sofa then he apologised and went back to the bedroom.

The complainant then wore a blouse and tights then wrapped a cloth around her waist and as she went into the bedroom to place her clothes, the accused pushed her onto the bed and removed her tights and then began to rape her but she managed to push him off her and ran out of the house.

The State opposed bail on the basis that the accused resides at the same house with the complainant and is most likely to interfere with her.

Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State.

Meanwhile, a Waterfalls 18-year-old boy appeared in the same court accused of raping his six-year-old cousin.

The court heard that sometime in 2019, the complainant was at home with the maid and her cousin.

It is alleged that the maid went into her bedroom and the accused person called the minor child into his bedroom and raped her but she didn’t reveal the incident to anyone.

On October 23 this year, the complainant’s aunt who stays in South Africa paid a visit and she asked the accused person’s mother where he was that was when the complainant rushed to her aunt and whispered that he had hurt her disclosing what had happened two years ago. H Metro