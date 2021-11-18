MAN JAILED FOR INSULTING CHIEF

A man from Magwegwe in Bulawayo has been sentenced to 15 days in jail with an option to pay a fine of RTGS$5 000 after he insulted and threatened a chief.

Samuel Hove (58) appeared before Mberengwa Resident Magistrate Caroline Tafira Nyoni on Thursday for contravening Section 48 of the Traditional Leaders Act after he sent an offensive message to Andrew Bvute (67) who is Chief Bvute.

Hove pleaded guilty.

Prosecuting Matidaishe Pavazhira said on July 2, 2021 Hove obstructed, hindered or interfered with a chief in the discharge of his duties.

Hove and Bvute are relatives in that Hove is Bvute’s brother’s son.

On the day in question at 11;36am, Bvute received a text message from Hove which was abusive and threatening.

The message said “Ndini ndakakuita ishe kana une nharo hariperi gore rino uri chief Bvute, Hatibhejerane kana uchida (I am the one who elevated you to that position. If you make arguments I will make sure you are deposed before the end of the year).”

Bvute reported the matter at ZRP Mberengwa. He said that he was now feared for his life. Masvingo Mirror