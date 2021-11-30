MAN HANGS SELF AFTER WIFE CHEATS WITH NEIGHBOUR

A Domboshava man was found hanging last Saturday following a misunderstanding with his wife over infidelity.

Ostin Mabig, 31, was reported to have clashed with his wife Ruramai Dzandiwandira’s alleged lover and neighbour Dickson Chinyani a day before the tragedy.

Ruramai was forced to pack her belongings accused of bedding Chinyani and was renting a room close to Makumbe Mission some time ago.

Some of Makumbe villagers were quick to accuse Chinyani of causing death of Biggie.

Chinyani denied the allegations.

Chinyani told H-Metro of his confrontation with the now deceased accusing him of bedding Dzandiwandira.

“I never fell in love with Mabig’s wife as alleged,” said Chinyani.

“It is true that Mabig has been confronting me accusing me of bedding his wife. He did the same a day before he was found hanging. My hands are clean; I never attacked him or lay my hands on his body.

“Akanditi iwe uri kurojera mudzimai wangu imba ndikamurambira. Villagers are up against me over this death but none of them ever caught me in the company of Biggie’s wife.

“Ndakavaudza kuti rent yeroom yaarikugara inoita US$5 saka iye haangashaye zuva rese kuwana mari yerent,” said Chinyani.

Dzandiwandira was reported to have been humiliated by one of her husband’s sisters at the burial.

She was forced to pack her belongings for the second time and taken to her home village soon after the burial of her husband.

However, sources close to Dzandiwandira’s camp told H-Metro that the deceased’s sister contributed to the fall out.

“Dzandiwandira was a maid to the deceased’s sister.

“She later decided to give her to her late brother as his wife and was nursing a two months old baby.

“They stayed together for a year and could not click because Mabig has been coming home late and Dzandiwandira started cheating,” revealed the source.

Mashonaland East Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii confirmed the death urging people to share their issues with trusted people.

“Police are investigating a case involving a Domboshava man who was found hanging inside his house at Makumbe village,” said Insp Chazovachii.

“We urge people to respect the sanctity of life since taking your own life does not solve but creates more problems.

“Let people learn to share their issues with either police, community leaders or church leaders,” he said. H Metro