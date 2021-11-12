MAN FINGERS NINE- YEAR- OLD GIRL

A 47-year-old man has been arrested for inserting his finger into the private parts of a nine-year-old girl whom he stays with.
A source, who preferred not to be named, said the
47-year-old man is a tenant at a house where the nine-year-old resides.
The source went on to reveal that it happened that there
was a night prayer at church where the grandmother of the minor fellowships and
the grandmother left her granddaughters that included the nine-year-old in the
care of the 47-year-old man.
“On that fateful day at round 9pm the granny left her
granddaughters watching TV and went to church,” said the source.
“The minor fell asleep while she was watching TV with her
siblings.
The man went to the living room and lifted the minor to his
room where he caressed her and inserted his forefinger into her private parts.
The minor cried for help prompting a neighbour to come to
check what was happening. She found her crying while the man had planted his
finger into her private parts,” said the source.
The shocked neighbour phoned the granny of the minor who
quickly came. The matter was reported at Hillside police station leading to the
arrest of the man.
Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube
confirmed the incident and urged community members never to leave their
children with strangers.
“We would like to discourage community members from leaving
their children with strangers or with men in general because they will be
putting the lives of the children at risk,”he warned. B Metro
