MAN FINGERS NINE- YEAR- OLD GIRL

A 47-year-old man has been arrested for inserting his finger into the private parts of a nine-year-old girl whom he stays with.

A source, who preferred not to be named, said the 47-year-old man is a tenant at a house where the nine-year-old resides.

The source went on to reveal that it happened that there was a night prayer at church where the grandmother of the minor fellowships and the grandmother left her granddaughters that included the nine-year-old in the care of the 47-year-old man.

“On that fateful day at round 9pm the granny left her granddaughters watching TV and went to church,” said the source.

“The minor fell asleep while she was watching TV with her siblings.

The man went to the living room and lifted the minor to his room where he caressed her and inserted his forefinger into her private parts.

The minor cried for help prompting a neighbour to come to check what was happening. She found her crying while the man had planted his finger into her private parts,” said the source.

The shocked neighbour phoned the granny of the minor who quickly came. The matter was reported at Hillside police station leading to the arrest of the man.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident and urged community members never to leave their children with strangers.

“We would like to discourage community members from leaving their children with strangers or with men in general because they will be putting the lives of the children at risk,”he warned. B Metro