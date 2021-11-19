MAN BEDS FISHERMAN'S WIFE, LOSES EYE IN ATTACK

A Nyamhunga suburb man lost his eye in an attack by four fishermen after he was caught bedding a fishermen’s wife in Kariba.
Clever Chura lost his left eye and sustained head injuries
and the four were arrested.
He was caught while sleeping with one of the fishermen’s
wives following a tip off.
Choto and the other three unidentified fishermen were
arrested and are expected to appear in court.
One of the eye witnesses told H-Metro that Mai Choto
disappeared from the scene during the scuffle.
“Mai Choto was caught in bed with Chura who is into
bicycles repairs,” said the source.
“She ran away half naked leaving Chura under the mercy of
her husband and three other fishermen.
“Arohwa zvakaipisisa akamhanyiswa kuchipatara asisagone
kutaura.
“Choto was tipped about the affair and he faked a night
fishing trip,” said the source.
The woman at the centre of the bashing, Mai Choto, a mother
of three, could not be reached for comment. H Metro
