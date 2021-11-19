MAN BEDS FISHERMAN'S WIFE, LOSES EYE IN ATTACK

A Nyamhunga suburb man lost his eye in an attack by four fishermen after he was caught bedding a fishermen’s wife in Kariba.

Clever Chura lost his left eye and sustained head injuries and the four were arrested.

He was caught while sleeping with one of the fishermen’s wives following a tip off.

Choto and the other three unidentified fishermen were arrested and are expected to appear in court.

One of the eye witnesses told H-Metro that Mai Choto disappeared from the scene during the scuffle.

“Mai Choto was caught in bed with Chura who is into bicycles repairs,” said the source.

“She ran away half naked leaving Chura under the mercy of her husband and three other fishermen.

“Arohwa zvakaipisisa akamhanyiswa kuchipatara asisagone kutaura.

“Choto was tipped about the affair and he faked a night fishing trip,” said the source.

The woman at the centre of the bashing, Mai Choto, a mother of three, could not be reached for comment. H Metro