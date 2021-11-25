MAN BEATS UP COP, LOCKS HIM CELLS

A GOKWE man has been arraigned before the courts for beating up a police officer and locking him up in holding cells.

Believe Mhike of Bumbi village, under Chief Chireya, appeared before Gokwe magistrate Hillary Ndlovu on Tuesday facing assault charges.

Prosecutor Romeo Zibani told the court that in the early hours of November 4, 2021 at Jimiya Nite Club at Mutora business centre, police officers were on patrol in the area.

They ordered the closure of the bar, but this did not go down well with Mhike, who was still enjoying his drink.

Mhike allegedly approached one of the police officers, Rodgers Tusaumwe, and requested to see his identity documents.

He then violently took Tusaumwe’s baton and hit him with it on the arm, left backside, left thigh and left shoulder.

It is alleged that Mhike struck Tusaumwe on the cheek with a stone.

Upon noticing that the police officer was bleeding, Mhike fled the scene.

He was apprehended and detained at ZRP Nembudziya cells. But on November 7, 2021, Mhike is alleged to have beaten a police officer, Navison Run’anga, with fists after the latter had delivered food to inmates.

Mhike grabbed cell keys from him and locked up the police officer.

The police officer sustained facial injuries and was rescued from the cell by other police officers identified as Constables Musoni, Mambwa and Tsoka, who then arrested Mhike.

Ndlovu remanded Mhike in custody to today for continuation of trial. Newsday